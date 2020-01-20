Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat politician until last month’s impeachment vote, joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this week.

Rep. Van Drew: Both articles of impeachment are very weak https://t.co/SUw2JHmsLz @CongressmanJVD@FoxNews @SundayFutures — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) January 19, 2020

Republican Van Drew told Maria that more tickets have been requested for the upcoming New Jersey rally than for any previous Trump rallies!

The rally on January 28th is being held at the Wildwoods Convention Center which can hold a group as large as 10,000.

Plan on getting there as early as possible. The venue only holds 7,000 https://t.co/UvJrZs6rao — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 20, 2020

Via the Press of Atlantic City:

Congressman Jeff Van Drew said Sunday that more tickets have been requested for President Donald Trump’s Wildwood rally Jan. 28 than for any other rally Trump has held. “It’s exciting, and I’m proud to say for this event of all the events he’s done we’ve had the most ticket requests,” Van Drew said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, of approximately 100,000 ticket requests for a venue that holds about 7,400. “He’s coming to support me and my re-election … and his issues.”

