Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has released a list of nine illegal immigrants whom they claim they say have been “released in New York communities” because of the city’s sanctuary policy. ICE also named six additional illegal immigrants who may be released, some of whom have been charged with murder and child rape.

On Friday, acting ICE director, Matthew Albence, referring to the case of Maria Fuertas, a 92-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by Reeaz Khan, 21, who had been released after he had previously been charged with assault and was charged with Fuertas’ murder on January 10, stated, ‘It is this city’s sanctuary policies that are the sole reason this criminal was allowed to roam the streets freely and end an innocent woman’s life. It’s unbelievable that I have to come here and plead with the city of New York to cooperate with us to help keep this city safe,” as The Daily Mail reported.

Fox News reported, “Albence cited statistics saying that last year ICE lodged 7,526 detainers via its New York field office. Those individuals accounted for 17,873 criminal convictions and 6,500 criminal charges. He went on to say that those charges and convictions include over 200 homicides, over 500 robberies, over 1,000 sexual offenses, over 1,000 weapons offenses, and over 3,500 assaults. However, only about 10 detainers were honored by the city, officials said.”

Albence asserted, “Those who politicize this issue want you to believe that you have to choose between being an immigrant-friendly city and one that cooperates with ICE. Again that is simply false. The only immigrants protected by such policies are those committing violence and dangerous offenses, often in the same communities these politicians are purporting to protect.”

Albence also said, “Look, I think if you look over the past two or three years, there’s a much more visible presence of ICRO officers out in these communities, because as we’ve seen, the entire state of California is a sanctuary state; we have lots of large jurisdictions on this country; Chicago, here’s one of them, Philadelphia, where we’re not going to turn a blind eye and put innocent people at risk because the law enforcement agencies in a certain jurisdiction don’t or can’t work with us.”

Of the nine illegal immigrants on ICE’s list that was released, one was charged for first-degree assault, four were charged with second-degree assault, and another four were charged with third-degree assault. Of the six illegal immigrants who may be released, three were charged with murder, one with manslaughter, one with rape, and one with predatory sex assault against a child.

Henry Lucero, a senior U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, said: ‘Dangerous criminals are being released every single day in New York … Like any law enforcement agency, we are used to modifying our tactics as criminals shift their strategies. it’s disheartening that we must change our practices and jump through so many hoops with partners who are restricted by sanctuary laws passed by politicians with a dangerous agenda.’

Sergeants Benevolent Association Vice President Vincent Vallelong told reporters, “I can guarantee you every single one of our members wants to help them out, unfortunately, the way the policies are set up, they don’t allow us to. How do we have our own hands handcuffed to not be able to work with these guys?”