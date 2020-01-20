Smash and grab robberies are rampant in San Francisco, where authorities do very little to discourage them. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, more than 31,000 people reported smash and grab robberies in the city in 2017 alone.

Hoping to document such a robbery, “Inside Edition,” a television program, placed GPS trackers inside items in a car parked in an area well known for theft. The items were a $250 speaker and a purse. “Inside edition” also placed video cameras throughout the car to be able to record the expected smash and grab.

Sure enough, as Fox News reports, two people soon robbed the vehicle. A man smashed open the car’s back window, pulled out the purse, and threw it to his female accomplice. He then removed the speaker.

The “Inside Edition” crew used its tracker to find the thieves. They confronted the duo as they entered a train station.

The show’s reporter told the man that “five million people” will view his theft. The man responded that he was going to call his mother.

Eventually, the man abandoned the speaker. “Inside Edition” then tracked the stolen purse to a garbage can.

But while all of this was going on, thieves broke into the crew’s car and stole the camera equipment. As a result, five million people won’t see either theft, and “Inside Edition” is out thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

San Francisco has a new prosecutor, Chesa Boudin. His parents are murderers and he was raised by the notorious radicals (and criminals) Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn.

Boudin has vowed to end “mass incarceration,” eliminate cash bail, refuse to cooperate with ICE, and prosecute ICE agents who violate sanctuary city laws. Boudin also wants to stop prosecuting so-called minor quality-of-life crimes.