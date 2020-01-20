Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chairwoman Pramila JayapalPramila JayapalNYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Jayapal endorses Sanders Sanders, Warren battle for progressive endorsements MORE (D-Wash.) said in a new interview Monday that the United States risks ending up with “another Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Trump administration planning to crack down on ‘birth tourism’: report George Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ MORE down the road” if it fails to elect a progressive presidential candidate.

“Even if it is a Democratic president, if we don’t address these issues we will end up with another Donald Trump down the road,” Jayapal told CBS News the same day she formally announced her endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Trump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Biden breaks away from 2020 pack in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.). “Because people are suffering. And our job has to be to fix that suffering.”

Jayapal first told The Washington Post on Sunday of her plans to publicly back Sanders. Her endorsement comes just weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses and as Sanders battles with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Trump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Biden breaks away from 2020 pack in South Carolina MORE (D-Mass.) for support among progressives. The congresswoman told CBS News that she had chosen Sanders over Warren due to a belief that her and Sanders possess the same background.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the end of the day, I think for me it came down to the fact that Bernie Sanders is like me: an organizer,” Jayapal explained. “He believes the change that we need is bold and big, and institutional, but it doesn’t happen without building a broader movement.”

She noted that she would publicly work to support a Warren candidacy if she won the Democratic nomination. But right now, Jayapal said that she believes Sanders is the candidate to “turn this country around.”

She also contrasted Warren and Sanders with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Trump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Biden breaks away from 2020 pack in South Carolina MORE, saying that she didn’t think Biden would classify himself as a progressive.

“It’s about understanding that while it might sound more comforting to people to have gradual change, and just do small tweaks because it feels more uh less disruptive, the truth is, we have deep structural inequities in the system today,” she said.

Jayapal, who was first elected to Congress in 2016, said in a series of tweets Monday that she was putting her support behind Sanders because he “has the bold passion, authenticity & clarity that working people across this country desperately need.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“True progressives are the first to the best and most just idea, and then they build the movement to MAKE that idea real,” she added in a separate tweet, noting, among other things, that Sanders helped lead the movement for “Medicare for All.”

In addition to Jayapal, Sanders’s 2020 campaign has gained endorsements from progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezNYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Jayapal endorses Sanders Sanders, Warren battle for progressive endorsements MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarMedia’s selective outrage exposed in McSally-Raju kerfuffle Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Jayapal endorses Sanders Sanders, Warren battle for progressive endorsements MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibCongressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Jayapal endorses Sanders Sanders, Warren battle for progressive endorsements Hillicon Valley: Biden calls for revoking tech legal shield | DHS chief ‘fully expects’ Russia to try to interfere in 2020 | Smaller companies testify against Big Tech ‘monopoly power’ MORE (D-Mich.). Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chairman Mark Pocan Mark William PocanCongressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Jayapal endorses Sanders Sanders, Warren battle for progressive endorsements Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair endorses Sanders MORE (D-Wis.) has also issued support to the senator.

Warren has, meanwhile, won endorsements from freshman Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyCongressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Jayapal endorses Sanders Sanders, Warren battle for progressive endorsements Ayanna Pressley’s ‘squad’ of congresswomen offers support after she opens up about alopecia MORE (D-Mass.), Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroCongressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Jayapal endorses Sanders Sanders, Warren battle for progressive endorsements Joaquin Castro follows brother in backing Warren MORE (D-Texas) and his brother Julián Castro, who announced his support after suspending his own presidential campaign.

Sanders and Warren have based their campaigns on dismantling current systems in favor of more progressive agendas. Their visions have led to contentious confrontations with candidates such as Biden and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden breaks away from 2020 pack in South Carolina Sanders says gender ‘still an obstacle’ for female politicians Sanders v. Warren is just for insiders MORE, who have called for more moderate proposals.