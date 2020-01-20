Former Vice President Joe Biden warned the liberal mainstream media today against reports on his son Hunter Biden’s pay-for-play scandals.

Joe Biden insisted the several scandals involving his son have all be “debunked” which is complete nonsense.



Joe and Hunter Biden golfing with Burisma officials.

This happened on the same day that five members of Joe Biden’s family were accused of enriching themselves thanks to Joe Biden’s lifelong ‘career’ in politics. Author Peter Schweizer described the findings in his new book in a New York Post article shortly before its launch date.

Politico reported:

Joe Biden’s campaign issued a memo to media outlets on Monday warning them against spreading “false accusations” driven by President Donald Trump and Republicans against the former vice president. The memo, released a day before the start of Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, says there is “no evidence” for disproven claims pushed by the president that Biden sidelined a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating an energy company that his son, Hunter, held a high-paid position with. Trump pushed a “a malicious and conclusively debunked conspiracy theory” about Biden, deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield and senior campaign adviser Tony Blinken wrote. “Not only is there no evidence for the GOP’s malicious attacks on the Vice President, those attacks have been actively debunked.” The memo represents an especially strong rebuke of the GOP-backed conspiracy theories, which media “must state clearly and unambiguously that they have been discredited and debunked by authoritative sources,” Bedingfield and Blinken said. “To fail to make clear that the conspiracy theory and false accusations about Joe Biden have been comprehensively disproven, to artificially prop-up these egregious lies based on the ‘principle’ that if partisans make accusations, they have to be treated as legitimate regardless of the facts, is to make you an enabler of misinformation,” the memo warned reporters and media outlets.

