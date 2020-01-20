Here’s the bottom line: What will it take to get to 20?

That’s the number of Republican senators who would need to join with 47 Democrats to reach the 67 votes to convict and remove President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Trump administration planning to crack down on ‘birth tourism’: report George Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ MORE.

But first, what will it take to get to four?

That’s the number of Republican senators who would need to join with the Democrats to get witnesses and documents introduced at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Four Republican votes is a low bar to avoid a sham trial. But Trump has defined membership in the GOP as a matter of loyalty to him above all.

At the moment, that means a Republican has to be blind to all evidence that Trump broke the law.

The Government Accountability Office confirmed that Trump did break the law when he used U.S. foreign aid to try to pressure Ukraine’s new president into announcing an investigation into a potential Trump political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Trump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Biden breaks away from 2020 pack in South Carolina MORE.

But Trump continues to say his call with the Ukrainian president was “perfect,” and claims that impeachment is a “hoax.”

So what will it take for Senate Republicans to have the scales fall from their eyes? What will it take for them to consider that the president deserves impeachment and removal?

Let’s begin with the voters.

Last week a majority of voters, 51 percent, said they approve of the House impeaching Trump, according to a Quinnipiac University poll. As of Saturday, the RealClearPolitics average of polls had 46.9 percent support for the Senate removing Trump from office.

Four Republican senators already seem concerned that they will be seen as allowing a sham trial for Trump: Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe TRUST Act is a plot to gut Social Security behind closed doors Republicans will pay on Election Day for politicizing Trump’s impeachment Bring on the brokered convention MORE (Utah), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMurkowski wants senators to ‘really hear the case’ before deciding on impeachment witnesses Republicans will pay on Election Day for politicizing Trump’s impeachment GOP threatens to weaponize impeachment witnesses amid standoff MORE (Alaska), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMitch McConnell may win the impeachment and lose the Senate Murkowski wants senators to ‘really hear the case’ before deciding on impeachment witnesses Republicans will pay on Election Day for politicizing Trump’s impeachment MORE (Maine) and Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderConservative groups aim to sink bipartisan fix to ‘surprise’ medical bills GOP threatens to weaponize impeachment witnesses amid standoff Trump’s trial a major test for McConnell, Schumer MORE (Tenn.).

A Morning Consult/Politico poll taken this month found that 57 percent of registered voters — 71 percent of Democrats, 56 percent of independents and 40 percent of Republicans — say the GOP-controlled Senate should allow witnesses to testify at the impeachment trial.

Murkowski told an Alaska TV station last month she was “disturbed” by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats worry a speedy impeachment trial will shut out public George Conway group drops ad seeking to remind GOP senators of their ‘sworn oaths’ ahead of impeachment trial GOP senator ‘open’ to impeachment witnesses ‘within the scope’ of articles MORE’s (R-Ky.) pledge to coordinate the Senate impeachment trial with the president’s lawyers.

“For me to prejudge and say ‘There’s nothing there,’ or on the other hand, ‘He should be impeached yesterday,’ that’s wrong, in my view, that’s wrong,” she added.

Sixty-six percent of registered voters want to see former National Security Advisor John Bolton John BoltonGOP senator ‘open’ to impeachment witnesses ‘within the scope’ of articles Trump Jr.: If ‘weaker’ Republicans only call for certain witnesses, ‘they don’t deserve to be in office’ House Democrats may call new impeachment witnesses if Senate doesn’t MORE testify, according to a January poll by Quinnipiac University.

So, let’s count the four senators who are open to witnesses as perhaps also being open to Trump’s removal, if the testimony is damaging.

Then there are Republicans trying to win reelection in states where Trump is not popular.

Maine’s Collins fits into that category as does Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerGeorge Conway group drops ad seeking to remind GOP senators of their ‘sworn oaths’ ahead of impeachment trial Mitch McConnell may win the impeachment and lose the Senate Republicans will pay on Election Day for politicizing Trump’s impeachment MORE (R-Colo.).

In addition to those five Republicans, there are three GOP senators running in swing states where they have to worry about being labeled as Trump acolytes if an anti-Trump backlash stirs up a big turnout of Democrats in November.

Those three are Sens. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstMitch McConnell may win the impeachment and lose the Senate Drug price outrage threatens to be liability for GOP Progressive groups target eight GOP senators in ad campaign ahead of impeachment trial MORE (Iowa), Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyMedia’s selective outrage exposed in McSally-Raju kerfuffle Poll: Overwhelming majority say news media making US more politically divided Bill Kristol on McSally calling CNN reporter a liberal hack: ‘I guess I’m liberal’ MORE (Ariz.) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisSenate GOP mulls speeding up Trump impeachment trial Republicans will pay on Election Day for politicizing Trump’s impeachment Koch network could target almost 200 races in 2020, official says MORE (N.C.).

Now add three more Republican senators who are about to retire. They are less vulnerable to intimidation by Trump since they are leaving the political stage.

Alexander — whom I’ve already counted — leads this group, which also includes Sens. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrHillicon Valley: Apple, Barr clash over Pensacola shooter’s phone | Senate bill would boost Huawei alternatives | DHS orders agencies to fix Microsoft vulnerability | Chrome to phase out tracking cookies Senators offer bill to create alternatives to Huawei in 5G tech Voting machine vendors to testify on election security MORE (N.C.), Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziLiz Cheney decides against Senate bid in Wyoming Overnight Defense: Senate sends 8B defense bill to Trump | Bill establishes Space Force, federal paid parental leave | House approves .4T spending package Senate sends 8B defense bill to Trump’s desk MORE (Wyo.) and Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsSenate GOP hopes to move new NAFTA deal before impeachment trial The Hill’s Morning Report – Worries about war in world capitals, Congress Pompeo tells McConnell he’s not running for Senate MORE (Kan.).

That makes 11 possible votes to convict, taking us more than halfway to the 20 GOP votes necessary to remove Trump.

Now there is another element to consider — the political grudge.

There are way more than nine GOP senators who have been insulted, berated, demeaned and threatened by Trump since he ran for president.

Here’s a good example: Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulMitch McConnell may win the impeachment and lose the Senate GOP threatens to weaponize impeachment witnesses amid standoff Paul predicts no Republicans will vote to convict Trump MORE (R-Ky.), the loudest advocate for a restrained U.S. foreign policy and a recent critic of Trump’s action against Iran.

Trump once tweeted: “Truly weird Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky reminds me of a spoiled brat without a properly functioning brain.”

Then there’s Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSunday shows – All eyes on Senate impeachment trial Cruz: Hearing from witnesses could extend Senate trial to up to 8 weeks Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial MORE (R-Texas).

Trump famously suggested Cruz’s father was involved in the assassination of President Kennedy. He also insulted the senator’s wife and threatened to “spill the beans” about her.

By the way, there is no love lost between Trump and Murkowski.

After the Alaskan voted against the GOP’s ObamaCare repeal bill, Trump tweeted that she “really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad.”

I’m reminded of a Wall Street Journal piece from last year about Trump defenders who ended up being damaged by covering up for his wrongdoing — men such as National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and lawyer Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenTreasury adviser pleads guilty to making unauthorized disclosures in case involving Manafort Michael Cohen calls for early release from prison The rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 MORE.

“They pledged fealty to Mr. Trump and dedicated themselves to shielding him,” the Journal wrote. “For a while, they became wealthier and more powerful through their association with him. But Mr. Trump ultimately offered little back in protection or respect.”

The 20 votes may be there.

Juan Williams is an author, and a political analyst for Fox News Channel.