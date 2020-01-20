Hunter Biden should “willingly come and testify” before President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing if he’s “done nothing wrong,” and if Democrats insist that witnesses be called, the president’s counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday.

“The president was denied witnesses in the House proceedings,” Conway told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “If the Democrats really want to go down that road, we will have reciprocity.”

Biden, the son of 2020 Democratic Party frontrunner Joe Biden, would have to be “witness number one” to testify about corruption in Ukraine, Conway maintained.

“Why not just put himself up?” she said. “If he’s got nothing to hide, he’s done nothing wrong” in collecting $83,000 a month from Ukraine national gas giant Burisma, “with the new energy experience whatsoever.”

Further, Trump has been brought up on articles of impeachment that charge no crime, said Conway.

“Forget about a high crime,” she said. “Where’s the low crime?”

It will also mean “very little” if former national security adviser John Bolton is called to testify, as Trump “may exert executive privilege” if that happens, said Conway, adding that the House should have called him if it was anxious to hear from him.

She also denied that the House proved its case against Trump and now wants to have the Senate “fill in all the blanks” it failed to do with its impeachment hearings.

“Look at what happened in the House,” she said. “The president was denied calling his own witnesses. That’s a complete disgrace. In the Senate, we will see what happens. You need 51 votes to allow for witnesses.”