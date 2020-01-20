Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle told Newsmax TV on Monday that President Donald Trump’s impeachment is a “sham,” that has actually helped the Trump campaign rake in money.

Guilfoyle, who is now the national chair of a joint fundraising effort between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, told “Liquid Lunch” on Monday that Democrats have been “merciless” with “their personal attacks on the president. And we see this now with a sham articles of impeachment, because these people are a bunch of crybabies, they didn’t like the result of the 2016 election. They want to do-over, they want a mulligan, so they have literally stopped at nothing to try to unseat the duly elected President of the United States, and it is shameful.”

She said later, “the fact remains that they have no evidence, number one, and number two, these are improper grounds to try to impeach a president of the United States. They lack any constitutional authority, the abuse of power and obstruction of justice, that is totally improper,” adding that attorney Alan Dershowitz, who recently joined Trump’s legal defense team, “and a bunch of other legal experts have already opinion on this.”

Guilfoyle said that Democrats “tried to persist,” but “it’s going to go nowhere. He’s not going to be convicted in the Senate and the bottom line is it’s a waste to the American people, the taxpayer’s money.”

She added that the impact impeachment is having on fundraising is “incredible, we saw last year just a huge jump in the numbers when they started this nonsense, people are so disgusted and tired of it… as soon as they started this we saw a big jump and we’re really doing very well in terms of our fundraising for the president.”

Guilfoyle said that last year the Trump campaign raised “$463,000,000 to about $200,000,000 on hand. Right now, I’m looking to do another $500,000,000 to get it to $1 billion in terms of fundraising.”

