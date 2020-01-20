Peter Schweizer strikes again!

“Secret Empires” author Peter Schweizer wrote a new book titled, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” and one slimy lifelong politician — Joe Biden — emerges as the “king of sweetheart deals” Schweizer said.

According to Schweizer, Hunter Biden wasn’t the only family member who made millions off of his political connections.

Five members of Joe Biden’s family enriched themselves because of Joe Biden’s lifelong ‘career’ in politics and Schweizer outlined his new book in a New York Post article shortly before its launch date.

JAMES BIDEN

Joe Biden’s younger brother James Biden often frequented the White House when old crooked Joe was Vice President and a construction management company he was affiliated with, HillStone International flourished.

James Biden was made Vice President of HillStone despite having ZERO experience in the field and next thing you know, the firm was a part of a $35 billion dollar project to build homes in Iraq.

Consider the case of HillStone International, a subsidiary of the huge construction management firm Hill International. The president of HillStone International was Kevin Justice, who grew up in Delaware and was a longtime Biden family friend. On Nov. 4, 2010, according to White House visitors’ logs, Justice visited the White House and met with Biden adviser Michele Smith in the Office of the Vice President. Less than three weeks later, HillStone announced that James Biden would be joining the firm as an executive vice president. James appeared to have little or no background in housing construction, but that did not seem to matter to HillStone. His bio on the company’s website noted his “40 years of experience dealing with principals in business, political, legal and financial circles across the nation and internationally…” James Biden was joining HillStone just as the firm was starting negotiations to win a massive contract in war-torn Iraq. Six months later, the firm announced a contract to build 100,000 homes. It was part of a $35 billion, 500,000-unit project deal won by TRAC Development, a South Korean company. HillStone also received a $22 million US federal government contract to manage a construction project for the State Department.

HUNTER BIDEN

Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden made millions of dollars sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company despite having ZERO knowledge in the field.

Hunter Biden took a ride with daddy Joe in Air Force Two to Beijing and less than two weeks later Hunter secured $1.5 billion from the bank of China for the new firm Rosemont Seneca partnered with, Bohai Harvest RST (BHR).

Representatives of the Biden family have denied any connection between the vice president’s visit and Hunter’s business. However, a BHR representative told The New Yorker earlier this year that Hunter used the opportunity to introduce his father to Chinese private equity executive Jonathan Li, who became CEO of BHR after the deal’s conclusion. Exceeding their initial fundraising goal, the partners at BHR raised their target to $1.5 billion for the new fund. The company’s website now brags that it manages “over RMB 15 billion” in assets — the equivalent of about $2.1 billion in today’s dollars. Under the terms of the deal, BHR, in which Hunter’s firm held an equity stake, would be a lead investor in the fund. Other investors include China Development Bank and China’s social security fund

BIDEN’S DAUGHTER ASHLEY AND HER HUSBAND

Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley and her husband Dr. Howard Krein in 2011 announced the launch of their investment consultancy firm “StartUp Health” from the White House even though they barely had a functioning website at the time.

StartUp Health was barely up and running when, in June 2011, two of the company’s executives were ushered into the Oval Office of the White House. They met with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. The following day, the new company would be featured at a large health care tech conference being run by the US Department of Health and Human Services, and StartUp Health executives became regular visitors to the White House, attending events in 2011, 2014 and 2015. How did StartUp Health gain access to the highest levels of power in Washington? There was nothing particularly unique about the company, but for this: The chief medical officer of StartUp Health, Howard Krein, is married to Joe Biden’s youngest daughter, Ashley.

FRANK BIDEN

Joe Biden’s other brother Frank Biden was flown to Costa Rica on Air Force Two in 2009 where he was busy wheeling and dealing a huge real estate deal and other hustles, despite ZERO experience in the field.

Shortly after Frank Biden’s trip to Costa Rica, the Costa Rica News announced “a new multilateral partnership “to reform Real Estate in Latin America” among Frank Biden, a developer named Craig Williamson, and the Guanacaste Country Club, a newly planned resort.”

This was all happening while Joe Biden was tasked by Barack Obama to be the administration’s point man in Latin American and the Caribbean.

In real terms, Frank’s dream was to build in the jungles of Costa Rica thousands of homes, a world-class golf course, casinos, and an anti-aging center. The Costa Rican government was eager to cooperate with the vice president’s brother. Frank’s vision for a country club in Costa Rica received support from the highest levels of the Costa Rican government — despite his lack of experience in building such developments. He met with the Costa Rican ministers of education and energy and environment, as well as the president of the country. On Oct. 4, 2016, the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Education signed a letter of intent with Frank’s company, Sun Fund Americas. The project involved allowing a company called GoSolar to operate solar power facilities in Costa Rica. The previous year, the Obama-Biden administration’s OPIC had authorized a $6.5 million taxpayer-backed loan for the project.

There’s more…

In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden announced the launch of the Caribbean Energy Security Initiative (CESI) where American taxpayer dollars were dedicated to financing local energy projects in Caribbean countries, including Jamaica…and Frank Biden was coincidentally in Jamaica ready to build a solar facility.

After Joe Biden brought together leaders for CESI, brother Frank’s firm Sun Fund Americas announced that it was “engaged in projects and is in negotiations with governments of other countries in the [Caribbean] region for both its Solar and Waste to Energy development services.” As if to push the idea along, the Obama administration’s OPIC provided a $47.5 million loan to support the construction of a 20-megawatt solar facility in Clarendon, Jamaica. Frank Biden’s Sun Fund Americas later announced that it had signed a power purchase agreement to build a 20-megawatt solar facility in Jamaica.

VALERIE BIDEN OWENS

Joe Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens made millions of dollars running Joe’s Senate and Presidential campaigns.

Valerie was also a senior partner in a political messaging firm named Joe Slade White & Company; the only two executives listed at the firm were Joe Slade White and Valerie. The firm received large fees from the Biden campaigns that Valerie was running. Two and a half million dollars in consulting fees flowed to her firm from Citizens for Biden and Biden For President Inc. during the 2008 presidential bid alone.

