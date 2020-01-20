A law enforcement source working at the gun rights rally in Richmond tells The Gateway Pundit that the police are estimating 25,000 people were in attendance.

The massive crowds outside Virginia’s Capitol in downtown Richmond are opposing proposed gun control laws from Democrats.

Thousands of Americans are attending the 2nd amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia to advocate for their constitutional rights. 🇺🇸#VirginiaRally #Virginia2A #Richmond2ARally pic.twitter.com/ykwiG8ijYL — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

The law enforcement source added that as of 1 p.m. there has been “no incidents to report at all, it was all peaceful.”

Absolutely no hate, no rage, no racism, no divide. Just people from all different backgrounds and from all over the country. THIS is our people taking back their freedom. THIS is Virginia, and I am so proud to be a part of it🇺🇸 #VirginiaRally pic.twitter.com/xJNPGkt7hf — Hannah Alevy (@hannahalevyy) January 20, 2020

Hundreds quickly turns into thousands as people now enter the Capitol grounds for the #rally in #Richmond. @8NEWS #Virginia pic.twitter.com/b7eCcEsa6Q — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) January 20, 2020

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam had declared a temporary state of emergency ahead of the rally and banned weapons in the area immediately surrounding the Capital building. Those who wanted to remain armed stayed outside that gated area.

Many #2A Rally Attendees aren’t going into the Governors “Gun Free Zone” that he designated because they would rather carry outside the gated area than be disarmed. pic.twitter.com/ywxp9gFova — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) January 20, 2020

Many members of Virginia law enforcement also joined the protest, as multiple counties are refusing to enforce any gun laws that violate the US Constitution.

Sheriff Richard Vaughan of Grayson County, VA: “If the bills go through as proposed, they will not be enforced. They are unconstitutional.”#VirginiaRally #Richmond2ARally #Virginia2A pic.twitter.com/tfweiB1Uv5 — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

