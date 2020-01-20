https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/law-enforcement-estimates-25000-people-attended-virginia-gun-rights-rally-all-peaceful/

      

A law enforcement source working at the gun rights rally in Richmond tells The Gateway Pundit that the police are estimating 25,000 people were in attendance.

The massive crowds outside Virginia’s Capitol in downtown Richmond are opposing proposed gun control laws from Democrats.

The law enforcement source added that as of 1 p.m. there has been “no incidents to report at all, it was all peaceful.”

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam had declared a temporary state of emergency ahead of the rally and banned weapons in the area immediately surrounding the Capital building. Those who wanted to remain armed stayed outside that gated area.

Many members of Virginia law enforcement also joined the protest, as multiple counties are refusing to enforce any gun laws that violate the US Constitution.

