Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren is a liar. And not a very good one, at that.

The Democrat from Massachusetts lied about being Native American, lied when she promised to serve her full Senate term if reelected in 2018, lied when she said her children attended public schools, lied when she said her father worked as a janitor, lied when she said she was fired for being “visibly pregnant.”

And she’s been caught every time.

But now Warren says she thinks it’s important for a presidential candidate to tell the truth.

On the campaign trail on Sunday, Warren was asked by CBS News reporter Zak Hudak: “Is it disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American public about anything?”

“Uh, I would think that it, you know, how could the American people want someone who lies to them?” Warren stammered. “Um, I think that, that we just do our best out there every day, and I hope that’s what happens with everyone.”

She then quickly moved on to another question.

“How could the American people want someone who lies to them?” @ewarren says after I asked if it’s disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American people about anything pic.twitter.com/b4AxH5Bq1m — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 19, 2020

Shortly before Warren entered the presidential race, she decided to get a DNA test to prove her longtime claim of being Native American.

It didn’t go well.

The test results showed she may have had an American Indian ancestor — six to 10 generations ago. That means she’s anywhere from 1/64 to 1/1,024 American Indian. To put those terms into percentages, that means she’s between 1.562 percent and .0924 percent. So that means she’s anywhere from 98.437 percent to 99.9 percent white.

Warren listed herself as Native in the Association of American Law School Directory, and according to The Boston Globe, she “had her ethnicity changed from white to Native American at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she taught from 1987 to 1995, and at Harvard University Law School, where she was a tenured faculty member starting in 1995.”

Some critics say she got a job at Harvard by claiming to be American Indian. “Harvard Law School in the 1990s touted Warren, then a professor in Cambridge, as being Native American,’” CNN reported last November. “They singled her out, Warren later acknowledged, because she had listed herself as a minority in an Association of American Law Schools directory.”

In October, during a town hall in Nevada, Warren told the crowd she lost her teaching job in the early 1970s because she was “visibly pregnant.”

“By the end of the first year, I was visibly pregnant, and the principal did what principals did in those days — wish me luck and hire someone else for the job,” she told the crowd in Carson City.

But a YouTube clip posted in January 2008 shows Warren giving a completely different reason for why she left that school.

Jeryl Bier, who pointed out her conflicting comments in a post on The Script Wednesday, notes that the interview was conducted in 2007 at the University of California Berkeley as part of a series called “Conversations with History.”

“My first year post-graduation, I worked — it was in a public school system but I worked with the children with disabilities. And I did that for a year, and then that summer I actually didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an ’emergency certificate,’ ” Warren told interviewer Harry Kreisler.

Warren was also outed lying that she didn’t send her children to private schools.

Holy shit. I have Warren on video lying about where she sent her kids to school. Sarah Carpenter: “I read that your children went to private schools” Warren: “No my children went to public schools” pic.twitter.com/PEHr3jNvjx — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 22, 2019

The post Liar Elizabeth Warren Stammers And Stutters When Asked Whether It’s ‘Disqualifying’ To Lie To The American Public [VIDEO] appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.