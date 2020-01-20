(FOX NEWS) — Malaysia, which has returned plastic waste to 13 countries since last year, warned Monday that Malaysia will not be “the rubbish dump of the world.”

Malaysia, like other Southeast Asian nations, has received shipments of unwanted rubbish since China banned the import of plastic waste in 2018. Now it is fighting back.

Since the third quarter last year, Malaysia has sent back 150 containers of plastic waste. Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said another 110 containers are expected to be sent back by the middle of this year.

