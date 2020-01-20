Fake News MSNBC got told off during a live feed by a man attending the pro-gun rally in Virginia.

Thousands of Second Amendment supporters attended a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia on Monday.

Democrat Governor KKK-Blackface Ralph Northam demanded Virginia gun owners leave their firearms at home — in an open carry state.

Second Amendment supporters were seen waving American flags and singing the Star Spangled Banner.

At one point a man walked up behind a reporter for MSNBC and screamed, “You pieces of sh*t! F*ck you!”

WATCH:

