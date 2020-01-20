An unidentified man wearing Army fatigues has been praised for handling a neighbor’s American flag with dignity and integrity.

Frankie Grandstaff of Hope Mills, North Carolina, is searching for the mystery man after watching his actions that were recorded on a home security camera.

Grandstaff said a storm had blown through the neighborhood, causing damage to the flag pole in his front yard.

Security footage showed the man in Army fatigues standing on Grandstaff’s front doorstep and neatly folding the American flag into its appropriate triangle shape.

Once the flag had been folded, the man placed it gently at the front door and walked away.

“My flag pole rope ripped yesterday during our storm. This is how important the American Flag is to our military,” Grandstaff captioned the video.

According to WTVD-TV, officials from nearby Fort Bragg confirmed the man was in the Army, based on his uniform, but have been unable to identify him.

Grandstaff hopes that one day he will be able to thank the soldier, whom he thinks lives in his neighborhood, for the act of patriotism that otherwise would have gone unseen had it not been for the home camera.

“He wasn’t looking for attention,” Grandstaff told WTVD.

“He didn’t even know we had the cameras, you know. He just did it because he was doing the right thing.”

On a larger scale, Grandstaff said the act of service and patriotism is what more Americans need to display.

The American flag and all it represents should be uniting strangers instead of dividing people.

“I pray to God that one day we will get to the point where, you know, we just treat everybody like we want to be treated,” Grandstaff said.

Picking a fallen flag up off the ground is but a dim glimpse into the sacrificial and others-focused duty that America’s military men and women live out day after day.

“Picking up the flag for some people may not seem like a huge thing. But, you know, everything that he sacrifices, you know, day in and day out, that’s just the ultimate sacrifice,” Grandstaff said.

