Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) vowed Sunday that Democrats “will not stop” pursing the impeachment of President Donald Trump if their current efforts prove unsuccessful.

“The subpoenas that I have issued thats gone through the lower courts are now going to be heard at the Supreme Court in March,” Waters said on MSNBC.

“We will not stop. Whether or not that leads to another impeachment activity, I don’t know,” she continued. “But I know we must continue with the work that our constituents have elected us to come to Congress to do.”

The subpoenas that Waters referred to, which she issued as chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, are for President Donald Trump’s personal and business financial records held with Deutsche Bank, his longtime lender, according to the New York Times.

The president’s personal legal team spent much of last year fighting to block the subpoenas, culminating with the Supreme Court issuing a temporary stay blocking the release of the records. The court later said in December that it would take up the case, setting the stage for a monumental decision on presidential authority.

The court is expected to issue their decision sometime in June.

Waters is not the first Democratic lawmaker to pledge to continue pursing impeachment if their current push is not successful.

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) — who has said that Trump should be impeached to deal with slavery — has advocated continually impeaching Trump until he is finally removed from office by the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has also left the door open for new articles of impeachment.

Last October, Waters said that Trump “needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement.” When asked about the comments hours later, Waters claimed she did not intend for them to be taken literally.