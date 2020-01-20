President Trump’s team similarly will have two days to present its arguments and then senators will have a chance to ask questions and consider subpoenas of witnesses.

The resolution, as expected, does not require additional witnesses to be subpoenaed and does not allow House prosecutors to admit evidence into the Senate trial record until after the opening arguments are heard.

If the Senate sticks to the aggressive schedule and later votes down motions to subpoena witnesses or documents, the trial could be finished by the end of next week, before the president’s State of the Union address.

“Sen. McConnell’s resolution is nothing short of a national disgrace,” Schumer said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Both sides will have 24 hours to make their first round of arguments — the same amount of time House impeachment managers and President Clinton’s lawyers received in 1999, but on a more compressed time schedule than required more than 20 years ago.

A Senate GOP leadership aide noted that prosecutors in the Clinton trial didn’t use all of their allotted time and finished their opening arguments within three days. Schumer argues that forcing House managers to cram their opening arguments into a two-day window will force them to present on the Senate floor well into the evening and possibly past midnight.

The House managers will be allowed to begin their arguments 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“McConnell’s resolution stipulates that key facts be delivered in the wee hours of the night simply because he doesn’t want the American people to hear them,” Schumer said.

If the Senate votes at the end of phase one against subpoenaing witnesses, then it will not be possible to consider additional motions on specific witnesses, according to McConnell’s resolution.

The Senate will vote on the resolution Tuesday.

