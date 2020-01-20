Ed wrote about the media coverage of the gun rights rally in Virginia this morning. The rally is now taking place so there are lots of reporters posting video and photos on social media.

Crowds in Richmond, Virginia are already massive and In the thousands These does not look like domestic terrorists @RalphNortham pic.twitter.com/l5eKs7IJEW — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) January 20, 2020

The Governor set up fencing for the protest. People inside the fencing are not allowed to carry guns while people outside the fencing can. Here’s a reporter from the Guardian noting the area inside the fence is relatively empty:

Security line to get into the Capitol right now is not that long — maybe 15 minutes—and moving quickly. More folks packed in the street outside, where firearms are allowed. pic.twitter.com/j8Efs1tidu — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) January 20, 2020

Modest crowd inside the gun-free Capitol grounds in Richmond for the gun rights protest, packed crowd in the streets outside, where citizens are allowed to carry firearms. pic.twitter.com/1HXvxJim1S — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) January 20, 2020

What is so striking about the scene at the gun rights rally in Richmond is what you don’t see: almost no cops. Just that little cluster of state police there. No lines of riot cops. No law enforcement in riot gear. pic.twitter.com/W0jkwYmmkP — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) January 20, 2020

Heavy police presence is needed when there are two opposing groups who seem intent on mixing it up in the streets. That’s not the case at the Virginia rally. Initially there were concerns that Antifa planned to show up to create chaos but they apparently decided to stay away:

there is no counter demonstration planned for the january 20 convergence of armed militias on virginia’s capitol. please, please encourage anyone you know who is thinking about counter protesting this event to stay away from downtown richmond on monday. https://t.co/OBVMBXdVH6 — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) January 18, 2020

Townhall has a reporter at the rally:

In addition to quite a few people being armed with rifles in Richmond, there’s also quite a few Gov. Northam yearbook pictures on signs. pic.twitter.com/v02m4P0gWU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2020

This clip is pretty funny:

An African-American man waving a Trump flag jokingly tells the crowd: I am Gov. Ralph Northam and I am in blackface today.#VirginaRally pic.twitter.com/z32mnR5Tzp — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2020

Contrary to what the media seems to be claiming, not all 2nd Amendment supporters are straight white males:

Another anti-Gov. Ralph Northam sign at the #VirginiaRally. pic.twitter.com/DhBZWw6jfC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2020

Representation for the gay community is also in attendance at the 2nd amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia. “Gun rights are also gay rights” #VirginiaRally #Richmond2ARally pic.twitter.com/ED98qLXsKL — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

More pictures of people carrying rifles at the #VirginiaRally and more evidence that debunks the narrative that the rally is filled with racists and white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/V0jGLpKW2d — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2020

There’s a recall petition attracting a lot of rally-goers:

There’s a recall Governor Ralph Northam petition effort at the rally. pic.twitter.com/9ZgU8sAYq9 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 20, 2020

There is a petition to recall Democrat Governor Northam at the 2nd amendment rally in Richmond Virginia. The line is exceptionally long. 😂#Lobbyday #Richmond #VirginiaRally pic.twitter.com/LCtZGdt6M1 — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

A handful of Revcom protesters did show up:

Counter protestors have showed up at the Richmond capitol It appears to be @RefuseFascism primarily comprised of Los Angeles chapter members There were about 9 of them calling for a communist revolution in the streets Attendees did not harass or assault them Totally Peaceful pic.twitter.com/i9V64eKlZE — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) January 20, 2020

This made me laugh:

One issue both the left and right can come together on at the Richmond gun rally pic.twitter.com/jeHS8akWSp — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) January 20, 2020

It’s a good sized crowd considering the temperature was in the 20s this morning and is now around 34 degrees (plus 11 mph winds):

WATCH: Virginia Democrat takes video of tens of thousands supporting 2nd Amendment and flooding Virginia Capital of Richmond. Message Sent! #IStandWithVirginia pic.twitter.com/FZR0FS7h0W — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) January 20, 2020

The media is going to be disappointed:

There have not been any violent incidents & I have not seen any racist signage or demonstrations. There are lots of gun-rights signs and a few people are open carrying outside of the fenced-off Capitol grounds area. Security is running smoothly. No disruptions or confrontations. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 20, 2020

I have yet to see a single white supremacist at the Richmond, VA pro-2A rally. Weird, considering the media claimed they were the organizers of the event? In fact, the only white supremacist in sight is Ralph Northam on the protester’s signs: pic.twitter.com/trSzqVTe1p — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 20, 2020

CNN is reporting that attendees are well-armed but calm:

Lots of heavily armed folks here today in #richmond. But all is calm. Chants of USA regularly and scenes like this #Richmond2ARally pic.twitter.com/ey7iWTtHm6 — Mallory Simon (@MallorySimonCNN) January 20, 2020

But here’s how it’s being covered by MSNBC: