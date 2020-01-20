(CNBC) — A majority of people think that the rich are getting richer while the rest of society struggles, according to a new report.

Fifty-six percent of general population respondents to a study by consultancy Edelman agreed with the statement: “Capitalism as it exists today does more harm than good in the world,” while 78% agreed that “elites are getting richer while regular people struggle to pay their bills.”

People in 15 countries are pessimistic about the future, with most believing they and their families will not be better off in five years’ time, a trend that is particularly marked in developed countries such as Japan, France, Germany and Italy.

