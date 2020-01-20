The leftist American mainstream media tried to cast Monday’s pro-Second Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia, as a white supremacist event that only extremists were planning on attending.

It turned out that entire narrative was widely false.

There were approximately 22,000 pro-freedom activists that showed up; the event concluded with no reported incidents occurring and only one arrest being made — a female who police say repeatedly ignored their warnings to remove a mask that she was wearing.

It is not clear if the person who was arrested, who was later released, was even a part of the pro-gun crowd or if she was part of the The Revolutionary Communist Party, whom Getty Images reported were the only counter protesters who attended.

Even NBC News was forced to admit that the rally was peaceful and that law-abiding gun owners acted lawfully and peacefully in a piece titled: “At tense Virginia rally, demonstrators reject extremists, defend law-abiding gun owners.”

NBC News’ report comes after a leftist NBC News reporter falsely smeared gun owners ahead of the event by attempting to frame the narrative by claiming that the event was a “white nationalist rally.”

The reporter was later forced to delete his tweet after facing widespread backlash on Twitter.

Ben Collins has deleted his tweet that smeared the many good gun owners who will show up to Richmond tomorrow to advocate for their Second Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/uK2aXeXj8n — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 19, 2020

NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck tweeted out a video clip that showed the numerous false and deceptive statements that were made by far-left cable news networks CNN and MSNBC.

#NEW MONTAGE from me showing how @CNN and @MSNBC spent their mornings hyping fears that “white nationalists” and “extremists” would cause “violence” at #VirginiaRally for the #2A like in 2017 at Charlottesville #LobbyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/wR91mMPfmR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2020

The rally was held in response to Virginia Democrats’ extremist proposals seeking to destroy the freedoms of law-abiding citizens in the state.

The media tried to claim that the event was going to be attended by angry white conservative men and that violence was likely to break out, neither of which materialized.

Members of the LGBT community, Democrats, and gay rights supporters attended the event, declaring that “Gun Rights Are Gay Rights.”

The LGBT community even came out to support the pro-freedom movement at Virginia’s Second Amendment rally Total narrative fail for Democrats and media pic.twitter.com/LuWRO7THug — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 20, 2020

“I know a lot of Democrats don’t consider guns to be a civil right. But I do,” says Miranda Smith, a 25-year-old programmer from Chesapeake pic.twitter.com/QF0OhMcsIC — Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) January 20, 2020

The black community showed up in large numbers in support gun rights, a fact that went widely under-reported by the media.

One black Second Amendment supporter told Breitbart News: “I do not support in any way, shape, or form Governor Northam’s and the Democrats’ gun control. What I also don’t support is the fact that every news piece you’ve seen this weekend they’ve always brought up the issue of race as though it’s nothing but white rednecks and hillbillies out here who care for the Second Amendment, when actually black Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Americans in general care about the Second Amendment. I work a gun store part-time and I can’t tell you the number of customers I see of all races, all colors, all creeds, who care about the Second Amendment and who just peaceably live their lives, enjoy their rights and the Second Amendment. So, that’s why I’m out here and big media, mainstream media be damned, if you take a good look at me you can see that I’m a black American and all I’m out here for is to enjoy my Second Amendment rights. That’s why I’m here.”

Pro-2A patriot slams Fake News about Virginia’s gun rally: “Every news piece you’ve seen this weekend have brought up the issue of race as though it’s nothing but white rednecks and hillbillies out here who care for the Second Amendment.” pic.twitter.com/zO5vxzJZzI — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 20, 2020

Other videos on social media showed black Americans expressing anger at the media for lying about the event and for hoping that bad things would have happened at the rally so they could push an agenda.

The MSM told you that the #VirginiaRally pro-2A rally in Virginia was really a “white supremacist” rally that would be drought with violence. I guarantee you won’t see this man on @MSNBC or on @CNN – when a black person carries legally they ignore them!pic.twitter.com/GkUsjsIOTy — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) January 20, 2020

“I love this country.” “It’s about the #2ndAmendment… It’s not only a constitutional right issue, but it’s also a civil right issue.” “As an African American on #MLKDay, it’s critically important that we preserve the ability to defend ourselves” pic.twitter.com/CX5LPX9kUd — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2020

WATCH: Reporter: Why do you think it’s important for women to exercise the #SecondAmendment? Richmond 2nd Amendment really attendee: “It’s definitely very important especially for women because it keeps us safe. I think that’s fundamental.”

pic.twitter.com/cJqO9XkXBg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 20, 2020

Hands down the WORST white supremacist rally I’ve ever seen! I mean they let me speak and everything. People shaking my hands and stuff. What would MLK do if he saw all of these people judging me by the content of my character instead of the color of my skin? #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ah0hDWGcCY — Antonia Okafor Cover (@antonia_okafor) January 20, 2020

I’m posting this just in case the media doesn’t. Are these the white supremacists that they were talking about? #2A #IStandWithVirginia pic.twitter.com/RDM0ZiHjkv — Bryson Gray (@SuriusVsVodka) January 20, 2020