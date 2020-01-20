Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are free from being royal highnesses, Netflix is reportedly interested in working with the couple on a series, according to Sky News.

“Who wouldn’t be interested?” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos told Sky News. “Yes, sure.”

The potential move is one of the same their friends, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle, had already made with Netflix in 2018.

Harry and Meghan are going to have to repay a $3 million refurbishment to their Windsor Castle residence as part of the terms of their release from royal duties.