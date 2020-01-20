Following the huge rally in Richmond Virginia to protest against the severe gun control laws the Democrats of Virginia espouse, controversial Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement in which he lauded law enforcement for having “successfully de-escalated what could have been a volatile situation.”

There was no violence at the rally, as The Washington Free Beacon reported:

The event’s peaceful procession marked a stark contrast to mainstream media portrayals of a rally filled with white nationalists and others prepared to do violence. The day’s rally concluded without a single incidence of mayhem or civil unrest. Music, shared food, and chants of ‘USA!’ made for a festive, fraternal atmosphere as marchers displayed their support for Second Amendment rights in Virginia.

Northam’s statement read:

We are all thankful that today passed without incident. The teams successfully de-escalated what could have been a volatile situation. This resulted from weeks of planning and extensive cooperation among state, local, and federal partners in Virginia and beyond. Virginia’s law enforcement and first responders demonstrated tremendous professionalism. I’m proud of their work. I have spoken with Colonel Settle of the State Police, Colonel Pike of the Capitol Police, and Chief Smith of the Richmond Police Department, as well as leaders of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office, and thanked them for keeping Virginia safe. Thousands of people came to Richmond to make their voices heard. Today showed that when people disagree, they can do so peacefully. The issues before us evoke strong emotions, and progress is often difficult. I will continue to listen to the voices of Virginians, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep our Commonwealth safe.

Last Wednesday Northam declared a state of emergency that barred any weapons from Richmond’s Capitol Square from Friday to Tuesday. He claimed that there had been incipient threats from hate groups, asserting, “They are not coming to peacefully protest, they are coming to intimidate and to cause harm,” as ABC Newsreported.

Northam’s official statement of emergency said in part:

Three years ago, Virginia and the nation, watched horrified as civil protest was marred by violence and hate. The events that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia demonstrated what can happen when peaceful demonstrations are hijacked by those who come into the Commonwealth and do not value the importance of peaceful assembly. We lost three Virginians. We must take all precautions to prevent that from ever happening again. Credible intelligence gathered by Virginia’s law enforcement agencies indicates that tens of thousands of advocates plan to converge on Capitol Square for events culminating on January 20, 2020. Available information suggests that a substantial number of these demonstrators are expected to come from outside the Commonwealth, may be armed, and have as their purpose not peaceful assembly but violence, rioting, and insurrection. Assuring that Virginia’s Capitol Square and surrounding public areas are sheltered safe places for those who come to participate in the democratic process, as well as those who work on or near Capitol Square, is my greatest priority.

There was plenty of reaction to Northam’s post-rally statement:

De-escalated what?! There were zero incidents today. https://t.co/5Yi3ylLB5s — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 20, 2020

Northam continues his smears against 20,000+ law abiding, peaceful gun owners. He’s lying about them, again implying they are violent despite zero incidents today. He is a disgrace. https://t.co/5Yi3ylLB5s — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 21, 2020

There was no one on the organizer’s side escalating the peaceful protest. You’re not a hero. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 20, 2020

You’re worthless. I’m guessing you were hoping for confrontations and our conservative patriots don’t play that game. You lose, the constitution wins. — Buzz Patterson for Congress (@BuzzPatterson) January 20, 2020

You “de-escalated” nothing bar that which was of your own making. https://t.co/Tt1RkFVvXY — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 21, 2020