Former “Apprentice” cast member and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman declared on Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends” there was “something neurological” going on with President Donald Trump.

Manigault Newman said, “I think it’s time for us to ring the alarm that Donald Trump is dangerous, and he is damaging our democracy.”

She added, “There is something neurological going on with Donald Trump. I am not a doctor, but I’ll tell you what I observed in 2003 when I first met the man and when I last spoke to him. There is some disconnect with his ability to process basic information. It’s not that he doesn’t know the basic terminology of the government, of its structure and functions. He makes statements that have impact around the world. That’s what he doesn’t grasp. His ignorance is destroying our country.”

