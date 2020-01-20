Although the number of yearly abortions in the U.S. appears to be declining, Planned Parenthood reached an all-time high in the 2018 fiscal year and performed 345,672 abortions, nearly 13,000 more than the year before.

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s leading abortion provider, but its most recent annual report claims abortions were only 4 percent of the 9.8 million “medical services” provided in 2018 — services which also included testing for sexually transmitted infections, screening for cancer, administering pregnancy tests and more.

That 4 percent figure is highly misleading, according to Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit law firm that defends pro-life values.

“Planned Parenthood arrives at this false statistic by dividing the number of children it aborted (345,672) for the year by the number of ‘services’ the group provided (9.8 million),” Liberty Counsel said in a news release.

“This means when a woman visits a Planned Parenthood facility to obtain an abortion, she is also given a pregnancy test, an STI test, a cancer screening and contraception. Therefore, the abortion procedure would be considered 20 percent of the ‘services’ she received.”

TRENDING: UK Outlet Runs Pictures of Grinning Bill Clinton with Sex Slave and Epstein’s Pimp on ‘Lolita Express’

The additional services provided for women who come to Planned Parenthood to obtain an abortion skew the statistics, making the number of abortions performed appear smaller than it really is, Liberty Counsel said.

“Planned Parenthood is the largest killer of unborn children and educating people about the truth about its motives and profits is important for the public to know,” Liberty Counsel’s director of communications, Holly Meade, said in a statement to The Western Journal.

Planned Parenthood’s 2018-19 annual report indicates the organization received $616 million in total government funding for the year that ended on June 30, 2019, $53 million more than the prior year, according to the Washington Examiner.

“As we push forward our mission to deliver care in the year ahead, we will also be at the forefront of challenging unconstitutional laws whenever they are passed — just as we will continue to champion policies that give patients even more access to care, from codifying the right to abortion into state law making it easier to get birth control,” Planned Parenthood wrote in its report.

Even though Planned Parenthood is technically a nonprofit organization, the Family Research Council, a pro-life advocacy group, noted in a news release that in the 2018 fiscal year, Planned Parenthood generated its highest ever gross revenue — $1.638 billion.

In analyzing how women pay for their abortion, the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research group, said in 2018 that Medicaid was the “second-most-common method of payment, reported by 24% of abortion patients. The overwhelming majority of these patients lived in 15 states that allow state funds to be used to pay for abortion.”

And according to the pro-life group LiveAction, as Planned Parenthood’s market share on performing abortions increases, so too will the amount of taxpayer dollars that pour into the organization both directly and indirectly.

“There is no more urgent time than now to defund Planned Parenthood and it is imperative that pro-lifers continue to pressure political leaders at the state and federal level to end all forced taxpayer funding of this abortion behemoth,” LiveAction wrote in its analysis.

Patrina Mosley, the FRC’s director of life, culture and women’s advocacy, noted some of the biggest takeaways from Planned Parenthood’s annual report in the FRC news release.

RELATED: ‘Political Intervention’: Liberty Counsel Chairman Slams ‘Despicable’ Planned Parenthood’s Historic $45M Donation

“It is a sad day in our country when an organization can publicly announce their earnings from taking innocent human life,” Mosley said in a statement. “As Planned Parenthood’s profit increased, so did their abortions. They aborted 1,768 babies every single day in fiscal year 2018. It’s inexplicable that a company as scandal-ridden as Planned Parenthood obtains nearly forty percent of their total revenue from the American taxpayer.”

“We want people to realize what Planned Parenthood really is. It’s not your neighborhood health care service, it is making its money killing innocent children,” Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver said in an interview with The Western Journal.

The Western Journal reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.