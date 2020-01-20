Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), co-chair of the Progressive Caucus, endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential bid on Sunday, claiming that she “can feel Bernie beating Trump.”

The far-left lawmaker formally endorsed Sanders on Sunday, describing the socialist lawmaker as “a brilliant leader for progressive ideas.”

“What I feel we need is a candidate who is entirely authentic about what’s wrong and steadfast about it and can rally people to believe he can trust them,” Jayapal told the Washington Post. “Bernie has that. I can feel Bernie beating Trump.”

Jayapal, who introduced the Medicare for All Act of 2019 in the House, also announced her role as the national health policy chair for Sanders’ campaign.

“Rep. @PramilaJayapal has been a brilliant leader for progressive ideas. She’s led the fight against Trump’s racism, sexism and xenophobia,” Sanders said of Jayapal’s endorsement.

“Together, we will defeat Trump and build a working class movement and transform this country so it works for all,” he added:

“I’m all in for @BernieSanders for President!” Jayapal affirmed:

Members of the “Squad,” most of whom have endorsed Sanders for president — Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — celebrated their candidate’s latest endorsement.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) described it as a “really big deal.”

“Pramila is a major leader in the House, carries the Medicare for All bill & co-chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus,” she said.

“Both chairs of the Progressive Caucus have now endorsed Bernie Sanders,” she added:

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), the other co-chair of the Progressive Caucus, endorsed Sanders last week. He will also chair Sanders’ campaign in Wisconsin.

“Together you know, we’re gonna beat Trump badly in Wisconsin,” Sanders declared in the announcement video.

Jayapal’s endorsement coincides with the New York Times endorsing Sens. Warren and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).