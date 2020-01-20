On the very day that Virginians rallied in support of gun rights President Trump tweeted that he will never leave the Second Amendment “unprotected.”

Trump tweeted:

I will NEVER allow our great Second Amendment to go unprotected, not even a little bit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

His tweet comes as Virginia’s Democrat lawmakers push licensing requirements for AR-15 owners as well as plans to create a database of said owners. They are also seeking to make it a felony to possess “high capacity” magazines, suppressors, and certain after market triggers.

On January 17, Breitbart News reported Trump warning voters to learn from the gun control push in Virginia. He noted, “Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020.”

