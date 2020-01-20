Today an estimated (by police) 22,000 people demonstrated at the Virginia capitol in Richmond in favor of Second Amendment rights, which are being threatened by the newly-elected Democratic majority in that state’s legislature. Liberal news outlets were hoping the rally would turn violent, and their disappointment when it didn’t was palpable.

Thus, the Washington Post:

And CBS:

And CNN:

The Babylon Bee headlines: “Media Offers Thoughts And Prayers That Someone Would Start Some Violence At Gun Rights Rally.”

Somber members of the press offered their thoughts and prayers that someone would start some violence at the gun rights rally in Virginia today. Reporters expressed their grief and condolences as the violence they hyped has so far failed to materialize. “Nobody has so much as fired a shot. This is an unbelievable tragedy,” said one teary-eyed MSNBC reporter, clearly caught up in the anguish of the moment.

An NBC reporter tweeted that the demonstration was a “white supremacist rally,” and later deleted the tweet. Anything, no matter how stupid, for the narrative!

Thousands of demonstrators gathered on the Capitol lawn, where firearms were banned, but a much larger number stayed outside the gates, many of them legally carrying various firearms. Astonishingly, to liberals, none of the thousands of guns was fired.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has an article with live updates and a large number of pictures.

Antifa threatened to show up at the rally, and likely would have created violence if it had done so. But for some reason, the group’s leaders changed their minds. Maybe they focused on the fact that the 2x4s, pipes and baseball bats with which they are used to beating up innocent bystanders might not fare so well in this crowd. One young guy who looked suspiciously like a leftist advocated jumping the fence and killing people. The genuine demonstrators denounced him as an “infiltrator”–which I suspect he was–and told him to “get the f*** out.”

WATCH: #VirginiaRally agitator recommended “hopping the fence and killing people,” crowd TURNS on him. “This is exactly what the left wants!” pic.twitter.com/utpuZutROG — Memelord (@dailydigger19) January 20, 2020

Virginia’s Democrats are unabashedly in favor of gun confiscation. Why is it that when Democrats take control of a legislative body, they instinctively move to confiscate legally-owned firearms from law-abiding citizens, in violation of the Second Amendment? It would take a psychiatrist to answer that question. Certainly a student of crime statistics wouldn’t be able to explain it. Whatever the cause, the Democrats’ move against the citizens’ constitutional rights is manna from Heaven for Republicans, many of whom mingled with the demonstrators and endorsed their cause.