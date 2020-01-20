A mile-long, rat-infested homeless encampment on a cycle path in Sonoma County, California, is in jeopardy amid a $11.63 million plan to clear out the stretch that has been deemed a public health emergency, according to the Daily Mail.

“I love it; I put myself here,” Bicycle Dave, 40, told CNN of not wanting to leave. “I don’t live out here; I thrive out here. I have everything I need.”

More than 200 people might be relocated on the trail by the end of January in a county that features 3,000 homeless people, as the funds will provide housing and services, per the report.

“It’s an occupation; it’s taken over our neighborhood,” Stuart Kiehl, a Santa Rosa resident, told CNN. “It means lower property values. There are people that are 40 feet away who have townhouses. Who would want to buy their house?”

The homeless encampment was deemed to have a rat infestation and needed 340 rat traps installed, according to CNN.

“I think it’s sad and overwhelming,” pest control technician Matt Dougherty told CNN. “We’re here just to make it better for them.”

The plan includes, according to the report:

$7 million to buy multi-bedroom units and open two homeless shelters, which will permit RVs and parking spots for live-in vehicles.

$1 million for seven new jobs at Department of Health Services.

$465,000 on 15 substance abuse beds.

“Resources are few and far between, and the problem is huge,” Sonoma County Supervisor Rabbitt told the Daily Mail. “Every jurisdiction has a homelessness problem. People are wonderful and empathetic, but everyone is scratching their heads about how to address it.”