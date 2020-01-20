House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffDemocrats worry a speedy impeachment trial will shut out public Schiff huddles in Capitol with impeachment managers Trump defenders argue president can’t be removed for abuse of power MORE (D-Calif.) fired back at a tweet by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Trump administration planning to crack down on ‘birth tourism’: report George Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ MORE on Monday regarding witnesses in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, asking what the president is “hiding.”

Schiff, a House impeachment manager who led the impeachment hearings in the lower chamber, called out Trump’s claim that House Democrats “didn’t want” former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonGOP senator ‘open’ to impeachment witnesses ‘within the scope’ of articles Trump Jr.: If ‘weaker’ Republicans only call for certain witnesses, ‘they don’t deserve to be in office’ House Democrats may call new impeachment witnesses if Senate doesn’t MORE to testify.

“No, Mr. President, we did ask John Bolton to testify. You ordered him not to, and blocked others, like Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyHouse Democrats may call new impeachment witnesses if Senate doesn’t Graham: Abuse of power ‘poorly defined’ in articles of impeachment Democrats file brief against Trump, ‘the Framers’ worst nightmare’ MORE,” Schiff tweeted.

“All Americans know what a fair trial includes documents and witnesses,” he added. “What are you hiding?”

“They didn’t want John Bolton and others in the House. They were in too much of a rush. Now they want them all in the Senate. Not supposed to be that way!” Trump had tweeted earlier.

Senate Democrats are looking to call Bolton and acting White House chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to testify as part of the impeachment trial in the upper chamber, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats worry a speedy impeachment trial will shut out public George Conway group drops ad seeking to remind GOP senators of their ‘sworn oaths’ ahead of impeachment trial GOP senator ‘open’ to impeachment witnesses ‘within the scope’ of articles MORE (R-Ky.) has said he doesn’t want to debate the question of witnesses until the end of opening arguments.

Senators will vote this week to decide whether to have witnesses testify in the trial or to delay the decision until later in the process.

Bolton said earlier this month he would testify if subpoenaed.