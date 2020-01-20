During Monday’s broadcast of Sean Hannity’s nationally syndicated radio show, author Peter Schweizer explained how 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) funneled what he deemed to be “taxpayer money” and “school money” to members of his family.

While discussing his new book, Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, Schweizer said, “Bernie over the course of his 30-plus years in public office has final huge sums of money to his family. That includes hiring family members even when it was not justified in the Burlington city governments. But more specifically, the 2016 campaign, there was this mysterious media-buying company called Old Town Media that was set up.”

“They funneled $83 million through this media-buying company, which was located in a house on a cul-de-sac in suburban Virginia,” he continued. “Had no website, had no presence whatsoever. That company was run by two of Bernie Sanders’ wife’s friends. When she was asked about her connection or relationship to that firm, she hung up on a local Vermont reporter. So there are various ways taxpayer money, school money other things that have flowed to the family and have made the Sanders family very very wealthy.”

