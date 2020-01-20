(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — Menopause is a natural aspect of aging for women, but there is no universal age when symptoms begin to appear. While most women typically enter menopause between the age of 45 and 55, it can happen later or earlier. The reasons behind these variations are believed to be numerous, ranging from genetic factors to lifestyle choices. Interestingly, researchers at University College London believe they have identified an additional factor that influences the onset of menopause: the frequency of sexual activity.

According to the study, women involved in monthly or weekly sexual activity are less likely to experience early menopause in comparison to women engaging in sexual activity less than once a month. Furthermore, women who reported being active sexually on a weekly basis were found to be 28% less likely to have experienced menopausal symptoms at any given age compared to women having sex less than monthly. Similarly, women having sex on a monthly basis were 19% less likely experience menopause at any given age than women only having sex sporadically (less than once per month).

For the purposes of this research, sexual activity was classified as intercourse, oral sex, sexual touching, and caressing / masturbation.

