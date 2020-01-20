The ground swell of intense resistance to Virginia Democrats’ extremist anti-Second Amendment agenda exploded to new highs on Monday during a pro-freedom rally in Richmond as tens of thousands of armed pro-freedom activists attended the rally.

The event, held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, came in response to Democrats in the state pushing an extreme agenda that has included the idea of confiscating legally owned firearms from law-abiding citizens.

Initial estimates suggested at least 22,000 pro-gun activists attended the event, “6,000 on Capitol Square and 16,000 outside the security gates,” NBC News reported.

Pictures and videos from the event showed the stunning level of support for the Second Amendment that showed up in Richmond:

WATCH:

Jay Lowe, a pro-freedom demonstrator who was in attendance, told NBC News: “So many people are misinformed and think you are safer because you take my guns away. My guns have never killed anybody. And I carry a lot.”

Lowe also pushed back on the fringe groups who wanted to attach themselves to the rally, and who were ultimately not successful.

“They are not the right. Conservatives are the right. We are not like those people,” Lowe said. “If there are Nazis here, white supremacists, they are not welcome by me. I do not want them on my side ever.”

The event was completely peaceful, despite Democrat Governor Ralph Northam’s emergency declaration and suggestion that the event could have been violent.

“The event’s peaceful procession marked a stark contrast to mainstream media portrayals of a rally filled with white nationalists and others prepared to do violence. The day’s rally concluded without a single incidence of mayhem or civil unrest,” The Free Beacon reported. “Music, shared food, and chants of ‘USA!’ made for a festive, fraternal atmosphere as marchers displayed their support for Second Amendment rights in Virginia.”

Democrats and the media have falsely claimed that their recent wins in Virginia, where they now control the entire government, was because they ran on the issue of gun control, but that is not true.

The Free Beacon’s Stephen Gutowksi reported in November:

A Washington Free Beacon review of the campaign websites of 17 Democrats running in hotly contested Virginia Senate and House of Delegates races found no mention of the governor’s plans. Eleven of the candidates mention broader support for gun control on their campaign websites, but emphasize measures other than new gun bans or confiscation. Six do not mention gun control at all. Additionally, none of the 17 Democrats responded to questions about whether they would support Northam’s confiscation plan. … In advance of the upcoming Virginia election, a number of prominent Democratic mega-donors and outside liberal groups have poured millions into the state. Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety is a major outside contributor, as is Democracy PAC, which is funded solely by liberal billionaire and gun-control advocate George Soros.

The extreme proposals from Democrats has sparked a massive wave of pro-gun support at the local-level across the state.

“The grassroots resistance to Virginia Democrats’ extreme anti-Second Amendment agenda has exploded as nearly 90% of the counties in the state have declared themselves to be sanctuary cities in response to the Democrats’ anti-freedom agenda,” The Daily Wire reported in November. “More than 100 cities, towns, and counties have passed resolutions in preparation for Democrats taking over the state who had indicated a desire to confiscate semi-automatic firearms from law-abiding citizens.”

The most recent figures from the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) state that 91 counties, 15 cities, and 30 towns in Virginia have declared themselves to be Second Amendment sanctuaries.

Philip Van Cleave, president of the VCDL, told the Free Beacon’s Stephen Gutowski that the point of the rally was to send a message to Democrat lawmakers who are trying to destroy Virginian’s Second Amendment rights.

“We want to send a signal to the general assembly to walk away from all this gun control,” Van Cleave said. “Walk away from that. And go do other things.”

President Donald Trump weighed in on Democrats’ extreme agenda on Friday, tweeting: “Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems!”

Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

On Monday, Trump doubled down on his support of the Second Amendment, writing: “I will NEVER allow our great Second Amendment to go unprotected, not even a little bit!”

I will NEVER allow our great Second Amendment to go unprotected, not even a little bit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

This report has been updated to include additional information.