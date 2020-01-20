Thousands of people have reportedly gathered at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. as part of a gun rights rally on Monday in response to Democrats pledging to move forward with a slate of restrictions this year.

Thousands of gun rights lobbyists crowded the Capitol Square, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

No arrests had been reported as of 10 a.m., according to the newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokeswoman for the FBI’s Richmond field office told CNN that the agency “would provide assistance as deemed appropriate to ensure public safety.”

Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, has traditionally been “Lobby Day” in the state’s capital.

With Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Democrats who took back control of both of the state’s chambers in November pushing for reform bills, gun rights advocates announced they would hold a rally in response on “Lobby Day.”

Northam declared a state of emergency last week to temporarily ban individuals from carrying weapons on the grounds of the State Capitol in response to the planned rally.

More than 5,000 people said they would attend the rally, organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, based on responses to a Facebook event.

–This developing report will be updated.