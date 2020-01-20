https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/thousands-of-2a-supporters-flood-into-virginia-capital-to-protest-democrats-gun-control-bills/

Thousands of gun-rights activists on Monday flooded into Richmond, Va., for a day-long protest against gun-control legislation being pushed by Democrats in the 2020 Virginia General Assembly.

On Thursday, lawmakers in the state Senate passed an the first pair of bills in a wave of gun-control legislation that is set to come up for votes. One bill would restore the state’s previous one-handgun-a-month rule, while the second would allow local governments to ban guns in public buildings, parks and at permitted events — including political protests. The vote was straight party line, 21-19.

Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a temporary state of emergency, banning all weapons including guns from Capitol Square. He cited “credible and serious threats,” but did not elaborate. But elsewhere in the city, gun owners were seen on Monday with rifles slung over their shoulders and guns in holsters on their belts.

And despite Northam’s warning, the protest is peaceful. See updates below.

The post Thousands Of 2A Supporters Flood Into Virginia Capital To Protest Democrats’ Gun Control Bills appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...