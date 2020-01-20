Thousands of gun-rights activists on Monday flooded into Richmond, Va., for a day-long protest against gun-control legislation being pushed by Democrats in the 2020 Virginia General Assembly.

On Thursday, lawmakers in the state Senate passed an the first pair of bills in a wave of gun-control legislation that is set to come up for votes. One bill would restore the state’s previous one-handgun-a-month rule, while the second would allow local governments to ban guns in public buildings, parks and at permitted events — including political protests. The vote was straight party line, 21-19.

Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a temporary state of emergency, banning all weapons including guns from Capitol Square. He cited “credible and serious threats,” but did not elaborate. But elsewhere in the city, gun owners were seen on Monday with rifles slung over their shoulders and guns in holsters on their belts.

And despite Northam’s warning, the protest is peaceful. See updates below.

There are hundreds of people everywhere standing at the street corners. Not unusual to see MAGA hats and people wearing body cameras @CBS6 #richmondrally pic.twitter.com/8LQTNCBLHf — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) January 20, 2020

It’s about as quiet as it can be this morning. There’s no counter demo on site, so it’s largely gun owners mingling with each other so far pic.twitter.com/Jy3cWpmoY7 — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 20, 2020

It is getting tough to navigate 9th Street with so many people. I often have assault rifles brushing my back or front. pic.twitter.com/XvpObtRbRx — Alissa Skelton (@AlissaSkelton) January 20, 2020

This group came all the way from New Jersey for this. They say it is more than just a gun rights rally for them, but a human rights rally. @CBS6 #Virginia #2A #LobbyDay pic.twitter.com/Kwdvr9MTo8 — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) January 20, 2020

Alex Jones is inside the capitol grounds (where no one is allowed to be armed.) pic.twitter.com/tmmZgB2eNu — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) January 20, 2020

My observations: an overwhelming number of people from all over Virginia. Also seeing license plates from MD and NC. People are also generally pleasant and happy despite the cold. @CBS6 #Richmond2ARally pic.twitter.com/Zv47AmKIVA — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) January 20, 2020

Packed crowd in parts of the street outside the Capitol today, but so far a pretty calm, relaxed vibe pic.twitter.com/YZVy4ZoMAQ — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) January 20, 2020

A look at the crowd outside of the entrance to Capitol Square at N. 9th and Grace St. thousands are here from around the country. Many are chanting, singing patriotic songs, wearing stickers that say ‘guns save lives.’ @CBS6 #Virginia #Richmond #LobbyDay pic.twitter.com/29qnDp1eN4 — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) January 20, 2020

Thousands are here and counting – chanting USA USA pic.twitter.com/I31OEZqHmQ — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) January 20, 2020

