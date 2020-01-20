College football legend and devout Christian Tim Tebow, 32, has married Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in her native South Africa, according to People magazine.

The vows were exchanged during an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town.

“We’re both very traditional,” Nel-Peters, 24, told People. “We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives.”

Tebow, true to his religious beliefs, has famously vowed to remain a virgin until marriage.

He is currently an outfielder in the New York Mets organization, earning an invite to big league spring training beginning next month.