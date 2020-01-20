Famed athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow is now a married man, officially tying the knot with former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

According to People, the pair wed during a sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, in front of approximately 260 guests.

The couple exchanged wedding vows they had written to one another, with Tebow finalizing his words the night before the wedding, he told People.

“I want the vows to be perfect,” Tebow said. “I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.”

Nel-Peters, who was crowned Miss South Africa and Miss Universe in 2017, said the ceremony was a blend of American and South African cultures.

“We’re both very traditional,” Nel-Peters told People. “We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional.”

“We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives.”

Last summer, Tebow said he promised not to be a “Groomzilla,” remaining laid-back and leaving the finer details of wedding planning to his fiancée.

As the wedding date approached, anticipation grew for the groom, who told People he had been looking forward to a few specific moments during the big day.

“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” Tebow said. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.”

For Tebow, who was recently selected for the New York Mets’ 2020 spring training roster, his wedding day meant the start of many new beginnings.

“I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with,” Tebow said. “I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi.”

“I can’t wait to see what our future holds,” he continued. “All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”

