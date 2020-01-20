(FOX NEWS) — Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are officially husband and wife.

The couple tied the knot at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa on Monday night, according to People magazine. The ceremony was about 30 minutes long, during which the former NFL quarterback and the Miss Universe 2017 winner read their own vows in front of over 250 guests.

“I want the vows to be perfect,” Tebow told People. “I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.”

