Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale appeared on FOX News on Monday afternoon.
He is pretty confident about Trump’s chances for reelection in November.
He also had plenty to say about the Democrats.
From FOX News:
Brad Parscale: ‘Right now, the American people have tuned out’ 2020 Democrats
President Trump’s reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale told Fox News’ “Bill Hemmer Reports” Monday that the forthcoming Senate impeachment trial was unlikely to have any impact at the polls this November, and may even help the president’s chances.
“From the campaign side, our numbers have gone up [since impeachment],” Parscale told host Bill Hemmer. “I told the president this right out of the gate. I said, ‘If they try to impeach you and they try to do this [to you] for doing nothing wrong at all, you’re the one that’s going to come victorious out of this.’
It’s going to create lots of fundraising — we have over $200 million in the bank between our committees — our numbers have gone up, and independents see this farce, and this hoax.”
Parscale also dismissed the field of potential challengers to the president, saying most Americans had “tuned out” their arguments.
“As soon as the president runs on any of the ballots, against any of their policies, he performs greatly against them, better than [even against Hillary] Clinton [in 2016],” Parscale said. ” …
He is so far ahead of where he was in 2016 against Clinton, he is so far ahead of these other candidates in fundraising and in numbers … and their policies are so far-left, the American people are not going to want them.”
Watch the video:
Parscale has been making similar points on Twitter:
If you are lost with all the political theater, you are not alone.
Actors trying to be politicians and politicians trying to be actors.
The fact is @realDonaldTrump is making life better.
Growing Economy.
Safer Nation.
More Affordable Healthcare.
Just change the channel!
— Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 16, 2020
On the same day @realDonaldTrump signs a historic trade deal with China, Nancy Pelosi signs Articles of Impeachment.
Americans know who is really working for them! @realDonaldTrump
— Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 15, 2020
Just over a year away from POTUS‘s 2nd inauguration. He’s achieved so much for Americans in just 3 years!
We need 4 MORE YEARS of @realDonaldTrump’s leadership.
Join us Jan 18 for a National Day of Action to #KeepAmericaGreat! #LeadRighthttps://t.co/RswdP4HZ5a
— Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 15, 2020
Democrats may be in for a big surprise in November.
