President Trump has been directing more criticism as of late toward former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose platform features radical gun control, which he has been promoting through his pro-gun control nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety since 2013.

After several tweets slamming “Mini Mike Bloomberg” last week, Trump hit the late addition to the Democratic presidential field on his past comments on Jack Wilson, a 71-year-old NRA instructor and volunteer security guard at a Texas church who stopped a shooter literally dead in his tracks before he could take more lives.

“It may be true that someone in the congregation had his own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people, but it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot,” Bloomberg said during an appearance at a church in Montgomery, Alabama a few weeks ago. “You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.”

Trump added to his growing collection of “Mini Mike” tweets on Sunday by calling out Bloomberg over the comment.

“Now Mini Mike Bloomberg is critical of Jack Wilson, who saved perhaps hundreds of people in a Church because he was carrying a gun, and knew how to use it,” Trump tweeted. “Jack quickly killed the shooter, who was beginning a rampage. Mini is against the 2nd A. His ads are Fake, just like him!”

Texas’ Republican Gov. Greg Abbott honored Wilson last week with the Governor’s Medal of Courage for rapidly shooting a gunman who opened fire in the church. Within six seconds of the gunman taking the life of one of the congregants, Wilson took down the gunman with a single shot. As The Wall Street Journal noted last week, “most of America rightly regards Mr. Wilson as a hero who used his gun to save innocent life on that December Sunday.”

Trump’s tweet comes amid massive backlash to the Democrats’ gun control agenda in Virginia. Late last week, the Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate passed three controversial gun bills that have inspired tens of thousands of pro-Second Amendment rallyers to converge on Richmond, a development that has prompted Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam to issue a temporary state of emergency, banning all weapons at the state capitol.

Bloomberg’s gun control platform calls for imposing an “effective background check system so that no one can purchase a gun without passing a completed background check,” closing all so-called “loopholes,” “including one that prohibits married domestic abusers from possessing guns, but not many unmarried ones,” “reinstat[ing] the federal ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and banning “all guns in K-12 schools, colleges, and universities – except for law enforcement.”

Trump’s Sunday tweet followed a series of posts hammering Bloomberg last week, including one accusing the former mayor of engaging in a “vanity project.”

“Mini Mike Bloomberg ads are purposely wrong — A vanity project for him to get into the game,” Trump wrote Friday.. “Nobody in many years has done for the USA what I have done for the USA, including the greatest economy in history, rebuilding our military, biggest ever tax & regulation cuts, & 2nd A!”

The president also mocked “Mini Mike” for avoiding the debate stage thus far. “Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to,” her wrote. “He is a terrible debater and speaker. If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!).”

