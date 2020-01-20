Forty-four percent of Americans approve of the job that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Trump administration planning to crack down on ‘birth tourism’: report George Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ MORE is doing as commander in chief days before his Senate impeachment trial is set to begin, according to a new Gallup poll.

Trump’s approval rating has remained steady in recent weeks, hovering between 43 percent and 45 percent since late November, according to the survey giant. The president’s approval rating was slightly lower at the start of the impeachment process in the House, which began in late September, hovering between 39 and 43 percent.

The impeachment process hasn’t had a significant impact on Trump’s approval rating and he’s currently enjoying some of the highest of his term as commander in chief, though his job approval ratings still fall below the historical average for other recent presidents.

According to the Gallup poll, which was taken between Jan. 2 and 15, 46 percent of Americans want Trump to be convicted and removed from office while 51 percent do not want the Senate to convict him.

The new Gallup poll of 1,014 adults has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

The Democrat-controlled House voted to impeach Trump for abusing his power and obstructing Congress in late December. The Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, is expected to begin the impeachment trial in earnest this week as senators debate and vote on a resolution laying out the rules for the proceedings.

House Democrats filed a lengthy legal brief on Saturday laying out the case for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office over his dealings with Ukraine. The House has charged that Trump abused his powers by asking Ukraine to launch investigations that could benefit him politically and obstructing the congressional inquiry into his dealings with Kyiv.

The president’s lawyers, who accused Democrats of a “brazen and unlawful” attempt to overturn the 2016 election results on Saturday while denying the charges, are due to file their own brief on Monday.