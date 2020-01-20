President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Trump administration planning to crack down on ‘birth tourism’: report George Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ MORE lashed out at the authors of a new book about the Trump administration on Monday, calling them “stone cold losers.”

In a tweet that also accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) of having "made up" his phone call with Ukraine's president that has since become center to his impeachment, Trump asserted that "almost every story" in the book "A Very Stable Genius" by Washington Post reporters Phillip Rucker and Carol Leonnig was "a made up lie."

“Two stone cold losers from Amazon WP. Almost every story is a made up lie, just like corrupt pol Shifty Schiff, who fraudulently made up my call with Ukraine. Fiction!” he tweeted.

The tweet marked his latest barrage against the newspaper and the two authors after he previously tweeted days ago that their book had “already proven to be inaccurately reported.”

Another Fake Book by two third rate Washington Post reporters, has already proven to be inaccurately reported, to their great embarrassment, all for the purpose of demeaning and belittling a President who is getting great things done for our Country, at a record clip. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020

The book, which paints the Trump administration as riddled with paranoid staffers, is set to release Tuesday. It currently sits at No. 1 on Amazon’s bestselling books list.

A reconstructed transcript of Trump's phone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was released in November, in which Trump was revealed to have pushed for a criminal investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden (D) by Ukrainian officials.

Democrats and other critics of the president have called the act an abuse of power and an attempt to solicit foreign interference in a U.S. presidential election.