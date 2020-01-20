President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Trump administration planning to crack down on ‘birth tourism’: report George Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ MORE’s lawyers on Monday filed a brief urging the Senate to “swiftly” reject the impeachment charges against him, casting the articles as invalid and accusing House Democrats of a partisan effort to damage Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

“The Articles of Impeachment now before the Senate are an affront to the Constitution and to our democratic institutions. The Articles themselves—and the rigged process that brought them here—are a brazenly political act by House Democrats that must be rejected,” Trump’s lawyers, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal attorney, Jay Sekulow Jay Alan SekulowGeorge Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ Schiff huddles in Capitol with impeachment managers Hawley expects McConnell’s final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss MORE, wrote in a lengthy brief filed Monday afternoon.

The filing accuses House Democrats of crafting two “flimsy” articles of impeachment and using impeachment as “a political tool to overturn the result of the 2016 election and to interfere in the 2020 election.”

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should swiftly and roundly condemn,” the legal brief states.

Trump’s attorneys assert that the articles of impeachment themselves are flawed because they do not allege criminal wrongdoing, writing that the president was within his legal right in his conduct toward Ukraine and his decisions to prevent witnesses from testifying in connection with the impeachment inquiry.

“House Democrats’ novel theory of ‘abuse of power’ improperly supplants the standard of ‘high Crimes and Misdemeanors’ with a made-up theory that would permanently weaken the Presidency by effectively permitting impeachments based merely on policy disagreements,” the filing reads.

“House Democrats’ concocted theory that the President can be impeached for taking permissible actions if he does them for what they believe to be the wrong reasons would also expand the impeachment power beyond constitutional bounds,” it continues.

The president’s attorneys also argue that Trump was asserting the constitutional privileges of the executive branch by instructing top aides not to comply with congressional subpoenas for their testimony, calling the obstruction charge “frivolous and dangerous.”

Accepting the Democrats’ argument, Trump’s lawyers write, “would do lasting damage to the separation of powers.”

The brief was filed two days after House Democrat impeachment managers unveiled their own brief laying out the “compelling case” against Trump and urging the Senate to vote to convict and remove him from office.

“President Trump’s ongoing pattern of misconduct demonstrates that he is an immediate threat to the Nation and the rule of law. It is imperative that the Senate convict and remove him from office now, and permanently bar him from holding federal office,” they wrote, labeling Trump’s conduct “the Framer’s worst nightmare.”

Democrats allege Trump sought to pressure Ukraine to publicly announce investigations that could benefit his reelection campaign and used a White House meeting and security assistance to Kyiv to do so.

The case revolves around a July 25 phone call during which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a debunked theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election as well as an unfounded claim about former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Trump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Biden breaks away from 2020 pack in South Carolina MORE and his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Trump has insisted he did not pressure Ukraine and characterized the call as “perfect.”

Trump’s lawyers issued their first formal response to the Senate on Saturday, in the form of a six-page letter that challenged the process that led to Trump’s impeachment, declared the articles “constitutionally invalid” and accused House Democrats of a “brazen and unlawful attempt” to reverse the 2016 election results.

The Democrat-controlled House voted in December to approve two articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing his power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstructing the congressional inquiry into his conduct.

The trial in the GOP-controlled Senate is slated to begin in earnest on Tuesday, when senators will debate and vote on a resolution to set the rules for the proceedings.

Cipollone and Sekulow are leading the president’s team of lawyers. The White House announced Friday that several other high-profile figures would also play a role in the trial, including Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz Alan Morton DershowitzGeorge Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ Trump defenders argue president can’t be removed for abuse of power Sunday shows – All eyes on Senate impeachment trial MORE and Ken Starr, the former special counsel who investigated President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonImpeachment trial will need a ‘Perry Mason moment’ Meet Pelosi’s 7 impeachment managers Trump lawyers attack House impeachment as ‘brazen and unlawful’ effort to overturn 2016 results MORE.

