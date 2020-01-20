https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/trump-rips-mini-mike-bloomberg-over-his-remarks-trashing-texas-church-hero-jack-wilson/

In late December two people were murdered and one person was in critical condition after a shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in northwest Texas.

The shooter was prevented from causing more carnage by armed members of the church, several of whom drew their own weapons in response to his attack.  Former Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Willson fired a single shot and killed the mass murderer.

No less than four church members, including one guard, pulled guns on the shooter before he caused more carnage!!

Last week Texas Governor Greg Abbott honored Jack Wilson with the first ever Governor’s Medal of Courage.

But not everyone was impressed with Jack Wilson’s heroics.

After the shooting former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said it’s up to law enforcement to decide when to shoot and not “average citizens.”

On Sunday President Trump ripped “Mini-Mike” Bloomberg for his outrageous attack on the Texas church hero and “average” American gun owners.

