In late December two people were murdered and one person was in critical condition after a shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in northwest Texas.

The shooter was prevented from causing more carnage by armed members of the church, several of whom drew their own weapons in response to his attack. Former Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Willson fired a single shot and killed the mass murderer.

No less than four church members, including one guard, pulled guns on the shooter before he caused more carnage!!

Last week Texas Governor Greg Abbott honored Jack Wilson with the first ever Governor’s Medal of Courage.

But not everyone was impressed with Jack Wilson’s heroics.

After the shooting former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said it’s up to law enforcement to decide when to shoot and not “average citizens.”

Seconds after a gunman open-fired at a Texas church, a good guy with a gun stopped him. Jack Wilson is the “average” American Bloomberg thinks should be disarmed. Does he understand that when bad things happen — time matters? He should give up his 24/7 armed security. #hypocrite pic.twitter.com/qZG8IzfelA — NRA (@NRA) January 3, 2020

On Sunday President Trump ripped “Mini-Mike” Bloomberg for his outrageous attack on the Texas church hero and “average” American gun owners.

Now Mini Mike Bloomberg is critical of Jack Wilson, who saved perhaps hundreds of people in a Church because he was carrying a gun, and knew how to use it. Jack quickly killed the shooter, who was beginning a rampage. Mini is against the 2nd A. His ads are Fake, just like him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2020

The tweet has 121,000 likes.

The post Trump Rips “Mini-Mike” Bloomberg Over His Remarks Trashing Texas Church Hero Jack Wilson appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.