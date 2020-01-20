Meghan Markle’s father spoke to reporters this week following the news that Prince Harry and Princess Meghan were stepping away from the Royal Family.

Meghan’s estranged father accused his daughter of “cheapening” the Royal Family and “making it shabby.”

Meghan Markle wants to move back to Los Angeles but only after Trump leaves office — in 2025.

During Monday’s show Tucker Carlson accused Prince Harry of basically, lying about being bossed by his wife, Princess Meghan.

Tucker Carlson: What are the chances that she not only made every single decision in their life since they’ve been together, but that she forced him to go on stage and tell implausible lies?… When you intentionally choose a life of unhappiness and degradation, that’s masochism, right? You’d have to be one sick puppy to choose that.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

The post Tucker Carlson Unloads on Prince Harry: “When You Intentionally Choose a Life of Unhappiness and Degradation, That’s Masochism” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.