UFC champion Conor McGregor expressed strong support for President Donald Trump on Monday night, saying that he was a phenomenal president and possibly the greatest of all time.

McGregor’s remarks came in response to Trump tweeting: “It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”

McGregor responded: “Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America.”

When people use a goat emoji in this context it means “Greatest Of All Time.”

Trump is largely liked in most of the sports world as players from nearly every major sports league, and many former coaches from professional and college sports, have endorsed Trump.

Black Voices for Trump hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina which focused on “the transformation of the black community as a result of President Trump’s pro-growth policies which have empowered African Americans across the country,” Trump’s campaign said in a statement to The Daily Wire.

“President Trump is continuing the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream by delivering for African American communities,” Clarence Henderson, Civil Rights Leaders and Black Voices for Trump board member, said in a statement. “Today’s event demonstrates the growing support for President Trump’s agenda. Under President Trump, black unemployment hit an all-time low, wages are growing at the fastest pace in a decade, the black poverty rate has reached its lowest point in history, and our cities are transforming thanks to Opportunity Zones. Our voice is finally being heard and now through Election Day 2020 we will secure a second term for President Trump so he can continue creating economic prosperity for generations to come.”

Trump’s approval rating among the black community is high and represents a drastic shift in how the Republican Party approaches minority communities.

“After two recent polls revealed the strong support President Trump has among black voters, with the Rasmussen poll showing 34% percent and an Emerson University poll showing 34.5% support from black voters, another poll has been released showing the strong support for Trump among non-white voters,” The Daily Wire reported last month. “An NPR/PBS and Marist poll conducted November 11-15 found 33% of non-white voters approve of President Trump’s performance at his job.”

Real Clear Politics noted the significance of Trump’s strong support among the black community in a 2018 report:

Even 20 percent African-American support for Trump would all but dismantle Democratic Party presidential hopes for 2020. Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election with 88 percent of the black vote. That was about a six-point falloff from Barack Obama’s share of the black vote in 2012.

Jack Brewer, a former NFL player who played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, told The Washington Times last month, “Donald Trump will get over 20% of the black vote.”