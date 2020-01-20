As thousands of Second Amendment supporters descended on Virginia’s capital Monday, one commonwealth sheriff explained why Democrats’ gun control push ultimately will not work.

“If the bills go through as proposed, they will not be enforced. They are unconstitutional,” Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan told Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson.

“We support and uphold the Constitution of the United States and the constitution of Virginia and that is what we will do,” he explained.

Vaughan reiterated his support for the Constitution — even if it means not enforcing Democratic-passed gun control laws — in a separate interview with Reuters.

“Some of these bills being proposed are just unconstitutional and we will not enforce them,” Vaughan said. “As a sheriff I am the last line of defense between law abiding gun owners and the politicians who want to take away their rights.”

Gun control became a lightning rod issue in Virginia last year when Democrats, after winning control of the state General Assembly, made clear their intention to pass new gun control measures.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam is supporting eight bills meant to further restrict gun rights, “including universal background checks, a “red flag” law, a ban on assault-style rifles and a limit of one handgun-a-month purchase,” according to Reuters.

In response, the majority of Virginia counties declared themselves Second Amendment “sanctuaries,” vowing to uphold the Constitution’s explicit right to bear arms. Democratic state leaders responded by threatening legal recourse.

But the push for more gun control may have backfired. That is because December recorded the second-most ever firearm transactions in Virginia. Firearm dealers directly attributed the run on guns to fear that Democrats would make good on their gun control promises.