Fake News CNN and MSNBC were wrong…AGAIN.

All morning CNN and MSNBC hyped fears that “swarms” of scary “white nationalists” would cause violence at the pro-gun rally in Virginia.

So far there has been no violence and no arrests at Monday’s rally despite estimates of around 25,000 people in attendance.

WATCH:

#NEW MONTAGE from me showing how @CNN and @MSNBC spent their mornings hyping fears that “white nationalists” and “extremists” would cause “violence” at #VirginiaRally for the #2A like in 2017 at Charlottesville #LobbyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/wR91mMPfmR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2020

The fake news media ignored blacks who attended Monday’s pro-2A rally.

What a great day expressing our First Amendment rights in Richmond today at the #Richmond2ARally. We will not be quiet as our Constitutional rights are trampled on. #VA10 #LobbyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/rENZ9gE3np — Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) January 20, 2020

Just look at these white supremacists:

Seen at Richmond rally – group of Black Panthers who support the 2A pic.twitter.com/QMxaPFEbX9 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 20, 2020

A black man in attendance said guns rights are not only a constitutional right issue, but it’s also a civil right issue.

“I love this country.” “It’s about the #2ndAmendment… It’s not only a constitutional right issue, but it’s also a civil right issue.” “As an African American on #MLKDay, it’s critically important that we preserve the ability to defend ourselves” pic.twitter.com/CX5LPX9kUd — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2020

The worst white supremacists ever.

Truly the worst white supremacists ever pic.twitter.com/HT472X7LiU — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 20, 2020

This black guy trolled KKK-Blackface Ralph Northam:

REPORTER:

“Sir, are you a white supremacist?” PROTESTER:

*points at Ralph Northam*

“This ain’t me!” pic.twitter.com/ym9BuNy52d — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 20, 2020

The post Video Montage Shows Fake News Media Hyping Fears That ‘Swarms of White Nationalists’ Would Cause Violence at Virginia Pro-Gun Rally appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.