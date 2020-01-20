https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/video-montage-shows-fake-news-media-hyping-fears-that-swarms-of-white-nationalists-would-cause-violence-at-virginia-pro-gun-rally/

Fake News CNN and MSNBC were wrong…AGAIN.

All morning CNN and MSNBC hyped fears that “swarms” of scary “white nationalists” would cause violence at the pro-gun rally in Virginia.

So far there has been no violence and no arrests at Monday’s rally despite estimates of around 25,000 people in attendance.

WATCH:

The fake news media ignored blacks who attended Monday’s pro-2A rally.

Just look at these white supremacists:

A black man in attendance said guns rights are not only a constitutional right issue, but it’s also a civil right issue.

The worst white supremacists ever.

This black guy trolled KKK-Blackface Ralph Northam:

The post Video Montage Shows Fake News Media Hyping Fears That ‘Swarms of White Nationalists’ Would Cause Violence at Virginia Pro-Gun Rally appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...