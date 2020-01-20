Fake News CNN and MSNBC were wrong…AGAIN.
All morning CNN and MSNBC hyped fears that “swarms” of scary “white nationalists” would cause violence at the pro-gun rally in Virginia.
So far there has been no violence and no arrests at Monday’s rally despite estimates of around 25,000 people in attendance.
WATCH:
#NEW MONTAGE from me showing how @CNN and @MSNBC spent their mornings hyping fears that “white nationalists” and “extremists” would cause “violence” at #VirginiaRally for the #2A like in 2017 at Charlottesville #LobbyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/wR91mMPfmR
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2020
The fake news media ignored blacks who attended Monday’s pro-2A rally.
What a great day expressing our First Amendment rights in Richmond today at the #Richmond2ARally. We will not be quiet as our Constitutional rights are trampled on. #VA10 #LobbyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/rENZ9gE3np
— Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) January 20, 2020
Just look at these white supremacists:
Seen at Richmond rally – group of Black Panthers who support the 2A pic.twitter.com/QMxaPFEbX9
— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 20, 2020
A black man in attendance said guns rights are not only a constitutional right issue, but it’s also a civil right issue.
“I love this country.”
“It’s about the #2ndAmendment… It’s not only a constitutional right issue, but it’s also a civil right issue.”
“As an African American on #MLKDay, it’s critically important that we preserve the ability to defend ourselves” pic.twitter.com/CX5LPX9kUd
— Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2020
The worst white supremacists ever.
Truly the worst white supremacists ever pic.twitter.com/HT472X7LiU
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 20, 2020
This black guy trolled KKK-Blackface Ralph Northam:
REPORTER:
“Sir, are you a white supremacist?”
PROTESTER:
*points at Ralph Northam*
“This ain’t me!” pic.twitter.com/ym9BuNy52d
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 20, 2020
