Virginia Sheriff Richard Vaughan joined Laura Ingraham on Monday night following the MASSIVE Second Amendment rally earlier today in Richmond.

The liberal media was actually hoping for the rally to erode into mass violence. They were wrong again.

Sheriff Vaughan told Laura his office will not arrest law-abiding citizens for owning guns.

Sheriff Vaughan added this on the rally today:

“It definitely was not a state of emergency. I spent several hours in the crowd in uniform with two of my deputees and some of my constituents. We met some of the best people in the country… W met people from Florida, Pennsylvania, militia groups, people carrying Armalite rifles. Everybody there was armed. And they estimated estimated 60,000 people yet there was not a single person even arrested. And you know the governor made a statement today that law enforcement did a great job deescalating the crowd. And I agree law enforcement did do a great job but there was not deescalation needed.

Virginia is lucky to have such a knowledgeable and patriotic official.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

