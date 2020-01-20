Thousands of Second Amendment supporters attended a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia on Monday.

The Democrats in Virginia are pushing for gun control legislation and KKK-Blackface Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to ban guns at Monday’s rally.

Northam banned all weapons from inside the capital grounds on Monday citing “credible and serious threats,” but did not elaborate.

The rally has been peaceful and a law enforcement source tells The Gateway Pundit that an estimated 25,000 people attended the rally on Monday.

Sheriffs at the pro-gun rally were seen holding a sign that read, “We Support the Second Amendment”

Since Northam banned guns inside the capital grounds (in an open carry state), armed demonstrators assembled outside the fence.

Northam banned guns from the capitol grounds so armed demonstrators have assembled outside the fence #VirginiaRally pic.twitter.com/4dcnGjbldp — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 20, 2020

