Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, currently running a distant third behind front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, informed Iowa voters last week that she alone brings an “executive side” perspective to the race.

“Let me remind you, I think I’m the only one who’s running for president who’s actually been on the executive side,” Warren said during a town hall event in Newton, Iowa, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

She then cited her experience in the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Remember, after the consumer agency was passed into law, Barack Obama, President Obama, asked me to set it up. So I set up a federal agency. We effectively went from two employees the day I walked in the door to about 1,000 and spent a year getting it up and operational,” the senator said.

Warren was tapped to help create the agency in 2010 but left it in 2011 after being passed over as its first director.

Her claim to being the only candidate “who’s been on the executive side” doesn’t bear out.

Among Warren’s competitors, Biden served from 2009 through 2017 as the titular second-in-command to Obama, the leader of the nation’s executive branch.

Two other candidates also have public-sector executive experience. Pete Buttigieg served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, while Sanders formerly served as mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

Warren’s remark raised eyebrows on Twitter.

I’m confused. Did Elizabeth Warren just say she’s the only one running for President with executive experience? 😐 pic.twitter.com/fRvMK4NWvO — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 18, 2020

Yesterday, Warren bizarrely claimed she was the only person running for president with executive experience. She seemingly forgot about Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders( a former mayor) and Pete Buttigieg.https://t.co/gW4jPX27IP — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 18, 2020

Warren is a 2 time senator/professor who’s expertise is limited to economics/banking. Beyond that nothing. She has NO foreign policy experience at all even though, in a recent interview, when asked she cited visiting the troops as experience. https://t.co/9oxOMM1mau — Bettie Rose 🥁 (@BettieRose100) January 19, 2020

According to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, Warren is third with the support of 14.1 percent, while Biden is at 28.4 percent and Sanders is at 20.4 percent.

The CFPB was founded as part of the Obama administration’s effort to avert any repetition of the 2008 recession by creating an office to oversee the lending practices and related activities of financial institutions. A report in Politico Magazine included some less-than-flattering summaries of Warren’s character from what Politico said were former administration officials who are not identified by name.

The report said that “former White House and Treasury officials say they consider Warren a self-serving grandstander who cast them as villains while they were trying to save the global economy from catastrophe.”

The Politico report did not list gratitude among the characteristics former Obama officials attributed to Warren, who wanted to be appointed the head of the CFPB. Instead, they called her a “professional critic,” “sanctimonious” and a “condescending narcissist,” according to the report.

“She loved herself, and some of her staff had a God view of her, and that’s not aligned with government and bureaucrats which, require teamwork,” one former administration said.

