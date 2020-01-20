A North Carolina father has been arrested after racing onto the mats to tackle his son’s high school wrestling opponent.

The police in Kannapolis, North Carolina, arrested Harrisburg resident Barry Lee Jones and charged him with simple assault and disorderly conduct after he ran out onto the mats during his son’s wrestling match on January 18, according to Fox 8.

Jones was caught on video attacking the teen, a Southeast Guilford High School wrestler, who was facing his son, a student from Hickory Ridge High School. Jones himself was also tackled by others attending the event. The Guilford student was reportedly uninjured.

[embedded content]

Jones was possibly upset over an “illegal move” that was called against the Guilford wrestler.

The man was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail where are was processed and released on a $1,000 secured bond.

Sharon Contreras, the Superintendent of Schools for Guilford County, said the incident was “unfortunate.”

“It’s very unfortunate, and it just shows a society that I feel sometimes we’re just losing all decorum,” Contreras told Fox 8. “I want to say that the parents from that high school wrote us a lovely letter saying they were equally appalled. It’s not who they are as a community. And I certainly apologize to the students at both high schools who experienced that, particularly the student who was attacked

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.